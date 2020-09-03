The First Gold-Plated Porsche in the World Is Visualis’ 22-Carat Boxster

5 Volkswagen Vans Now Coming With Autonomous Emergency Braking As Standard

1 Volkswagen Mini-Camper Is the Smallest Caddy, but Bigger at the Same Time

More on this:

Volkswagen Unveils the New Caddy California, the Smallest Glamping Lodge to Date

Teased last month in renders as the perfect “glamping lodge” dubbed the Mini-Camper, the latest addition to the Volkswagen California family is here. And it’s actually called the Caddy California. 11 photos



Available in the gallery above are the official photos of the new Caddy California, which will launch at the end of 2020 and will be followed by a longer wheelbase version in 2021. They deliver on the promise made in the



To this end, it offers solutions to sleep, cook, eat and, of course, travel. It has a two-person bed independent from the removable rear seats, with integrated springs that will deliver a similar experience to sleeping in a real bed. For extra comfort and protection, there are fly screens, dimmable LED lights, and storage bags that can be used as screens for the rear windows. A curtain system for the other windows and windshield is also available, while a magnetic cover over the glass roof keeps out sunlight.



To the side, there is a complete mini-kitchen, with a single-burner stove, cutlery drawer, gas canister compartment and some storage. Next to it is a foldable dining set, with a table and two chairs.



For larger families, sleeping space is extended with the optional pop-up tent is possible, which attaches to the rear of the Caddy or can be pitched separately on the ground. Installation is quick and easy, thanks to the inflatable “air pole” set up, VW says.



The new Caddy California comes with optional digital instruments, added driver-assistance features (Trailer Assist, Travel Assist adaptive cruise control, Side-Assist and Rear Traffic Alert), optional 4Motion all-wheel drive, optional 10-in Discover Pro infotainment/nav system with integrated eSim connectivity, and a new Volkswagen app called California on Tour. Available on both iPhone and Android, the app offers info on campsites, leisure activities, waste disposal locations, camping businesses and other topics van-lifers will need for a stress-free experience on the road.



Volkswagen is yet to mention pricing on the new mini-campervan, but it does say that more details will be unveiled in the coming weeks. This is the fifth-generation Caddy and a successor to the Caddy Beach. It’s also the smallest Caddy from Volkswagen but at the same time, it’s perfect for camping / van life because it is extendable to sleep up to four people and even has its very own mini-kitchen. It is the perfect van for both spontaneous adventures and longer trips.Available in the gallery above are the official photos of the new Caddy California, which will launch at the end of 2020 and will be followed by a longer wheelbase version in 2021. They deliver on the promise made in the VW-sanctioned renders released last month: though tiny, this mini-campervan will be a nearly complete solution for van life.To this end, it offers solutions to sleep, cook, eat and, of course, travel. It has a two-person bed independent from the removable rear seats, with integrated springs that will deliver a similar experience to sleeping in a real bed. For extra comfort and protection, there are fly screens, dimmable LED lights, and storage bags that can be used as screens for the rear windows. A curtain system for the other windows and windshield is also available, while a magnetic cover over the glass roof keeps out sunlight.To the side, there is a complete mini-kitchen, with a single-burner stove, cutlery drawer, gas canister compartment and some storage. Next to it is a foldable dining set, with a table and two chairs.For larger families, sleeping space is extended with the optional pop-up tent is possible, which attaches to the rear of the Caddy or can be pitched separately on the ground. Installation is quick and easy, thanks to the inflatable “air pole” set up, VW says.The new Caddy California comes with optional digital instruments, added driver-assistance features (Trailer Assist, Travel Assist adaptive cruise control, Side-Assist and Rear Traffic Alert), optionalall-wheel drive, optional 10-in Discover Pro infotainment/nav system with integrated eSim connectivity, and a new Volkswagen app called California on Tour. Available on both iPhone and Android, the app offers info on campsites, leisure activities, waste disposal locations, camping businesses and other topics van-lifers will need for a stress-free experience on the road.Volkswagen is yet to mention pricing on the new mini-campervan, but it does say that more details will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release