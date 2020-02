2021 Volkswagen Caddy Revealed, Low-Spec Model Features Black Plastic Bumpers

MQB

TDI

Being a light commercial vehicle, it’s no shame in the Caddy looking this way. A small van with little in the way of creature comforts almost always has a rough life, carrying loads such as two Euro pallets from point A to point B, day in and day out. The cargo capacity mentioned earlier applies to the long-wheelbase version – known as the Caddy Maxi. Panel vans with enclosed superstructures are called Caddy Cargo.“With its significant increase in space, absolute perfection in detail, new technologies and a new design dynamic, the new Caddy is making a huge leap forward,” said head honcho Thomas Sedran. Alternatively described as the fifth generation by Volkswagen , the newcomer shares theGen 2 platform with the Golf Mk. 8.The first change to the chassis over the previous model comes in the guise of proper springs instead of leaf springs for the rear suspension system. Engine options range from 75 to 122 PS and includeturbo diesels, TSI turbocharged gasoline options, and a TGI bi-fuel powerplant designed to work with gasoline and compressed natural gas as well. In addition to the good ol’ three-pedal setup, a DSG is also available as an option.No fewer than 19 driver assistance systems are on offer, of which 6 are “completely new” according to Volkswagen. Travel Assist is completely new in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles lineup, offering assistance from a complete standstill to the highest speed possible.Technological perks further include the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster and 6.5- or 10-inch infotainment system. The online connectivity unit keeps the Caddy always connected to the Internet thanks to the eSIM system. On that note, look forward to the all-new model arriving at European dealerships later this year for the 2021 model year.