2021 Volkswagen Caddy Revealed, Low-Spec Model Features Black Plastic Bumpers

The leaked photographs of the fourth-generation Caddy were on point, but didn’t reveal the other end of the spectrum. More to the point, Volkswagen has finally published pictures of the lowest specification available, complete with steelies, plastic bumpers, unpainted door handles and side mirrors, as well as halogen headlights. 24 photos



“With its significant increase in space, absolute perfection in detail, new technologies and a new design dynamic, the new Caddy is making a huge leap forward,” said head honcho Thomas Sedran. Alternatively described as the fifth generation by MQB Gen 2 platform with the Golf Mk. 8.



The first change to the chassis over the previous model comes in the guise of proper springs instead of leaf springs for the rear suspension system. Engine options range from 75 to 122 PS and include TDI turbo diesels, TSI turbocharged gasoline options, and a TGI bi-fuel powerplant designed to work with gasoline and compressed natural gas as well. In addition to the good ol’ three-pedal setup, a DSG is also available as an option.



No fewer than 19 driver assistance systems are on offer, of which 6 are “completely new” according to Volkswagen. Travel Assist is completely new in the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles lineup, offering assistance from a complete standstill to the highest speed possible.



Being a light commercial vehicle, it's no shame in the Caddy looking this way. A small van with little in the way of creature comforts almost always has a rough life, carrying loads such as two Euro pallets from point A to point B, day in and day out. The cargo capacity mentioned earlier applies to the long-wheelbase version – known as the Caddy Maxi. Panel vans with enclosed superstructures are called Caddy Cargo.

