Volkswagen Lags Behind As Tesla Pulls Away in the Race to Electric

Tesla could be pulling further away from Volkswagen literally in a race to dominate the electric vehicle market. Volkswagen revealed that it delivered some 452,900 all-electric vehicles to clients in 2021. That figure wasn’t anywhere near Tesla’s 936,000 units supplied in the same year.
Tesla amped its 2021 deliveries by about 436,600 units compared to VWs 220,900 increment. The German giant owns other leading European brands, including Audi, Porsche, and Skoda.
Volkswagen is not out of the race yet. The German automaker has set aside $100 billion over the next five years to convert its fleet to electric, mounting a challenge to lthe eading EV automaker.
Tesla might be the global leader in manufacturing EVs, but Volkswagen is the top EV retailer in Europe, and it expects 25% of automobiles it sells globally to be electric by 2026.
The European automotive giant began rolling out new EV models, including the 2022 ID.4 all-electric SUV, but production stopped after facing supply chain issues.
2021 was a challenging year for automotive manufacturers due to the global semiconductor shortages. According to Volkswagen’s sales boss Christian Dahlheim, despite the issues, the automaker could still consistently implement their future course.
He also revealed that the doubling volume and current high demand for their vehicles clearly show that VW is on the right path.
Volkswagen is not the only automaker hit with a chip shortage. Tesla faced the issues but was able to handle it. According to CNN, Tesla made record deliveries in the last three months of 2021, surpassing Wallstreet expectations with 308,600 units.
According to Tesla, its new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin will start total production in 2022. They expect annual growth of 50% or more in the next few years.
Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, stated that Tesla delivery numbers in 2021 were jaw-dropping considering the semiconductor shortage and global logistical issues experienced in 2021.
He added that the leading American automaker continues to dominate the EV space despite many competitors.
Volkswagen is not out of the race yet. The German automaker has set aside $100 billion over the next five years to convert its fleet to electric, mounting a challenge to lthe eading EV automaker.
Tesla might be the global leader in manufacturing EVs, but Volkswagen is the top EV retailer in Europe, and it expects 25% of automobiles it sells globally to be electric by 2026.
The European automotive giant began rolling out new EV models, including the 2022 ID.4 all-electric SUV, but production stopped after facing supply chain issues.
2021 was a challenging year for automotive manufacturers due to the global semiconductor shortages. According to Volkswagen’s sales boss Christian Dahlheim, despite the issues, the automaker could still consistently implement their future course.
He also revealed that the doubling volume and current high demand for their vehicles clearly show that VW is on the right path.
Volkswagen is not the only automaker hit with a chip shortage. Tesla faced the issues but was able to handle it. According to CNN, Tesla made record deliveries in the last three months of 2021, surpassing Wallstreet expectations with 308,600 units.
According to Tesla, its new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin will start total production in 2022. They expect annual growth of 50% or more in the next few years.
Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, stated that Tesla delivery numbers in 2021 were jaw-dropping considering the semiconductor shortage and global logistical issues experienced in 2021.
He added that the leading American automaker continues to dominate the EV space despite many competitors.