Volkswagen Reveals ID.5 and ID.5 GTX Before It Was Supposed to Do It

November 3 was the day when Volkswagen wanted to make the world premiere of the ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX. It scheduled a live presentation for the car at 2 PM CET. Yet, articles about it started popping up before the live presentation even happened. By the time we write, the media website still lacks information and pictures. That means somebody broke the media embargo. Lucky us: here’s the electric SUV coupe.
Despite all the articles, we are still waiting for the ID.5's dimensions. They should be pretty close to those of the ID.4, but we prefer to confirm that when the official information is finally available.
What we do know about the ID.5 is that its sporty looks made it have only one battery pack option: the largest one, with 77 kWh of usable capacity (82 kWh in total). That’s the configuration in which Volkswagen chose to sell the ID.4 in the U.S. as well, so that will not be big news in the American market. The ID.5 has three derivatives: Pro, Pro Performance, and GTX.
The only AWD (all-wheel drive) version is the GTX, as the name suggests. Both the Pro and Pro Performance are RWD (rear-wheel drive), but the Performance presents a more powerful electric motor. Instead of the 128 kW (171 hp) of the Pro, it gets 150 kW (201 hp). We have no idea if they are different motors or just a software restriction Volkswagen imposed on the more affordable version.
The ID.5 Pro goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 10.4 seconds, and the Pro Performance does the same in 8.4 s. Both have an electronically limited top speed of 160 kph (99 mph). The GTX has one electric motor per axle and 220 kW (295 hp). That gives it a higher top speed – 180 kph, or 111 mph – and an acceleration time from 0 to 100 kph in 6.3 s.
The lower roofline of the ID.5 gave it a more aerodynamic profile, with a drag coefficient of 0.26 instead of the 0.28 of the ID.4. That allowed Volkswagen to eliminate the rear wiper as Hyundai did with the Ioniq 5. However, airflow seems to be more favorable in the ID.5, which will preserve rear visibility. That’s not something the Korean carmaker can say about the electric crossover, as we have already told you.
The better airflow allowed the ID.5 to travel 520 kilometers (323 miles) instead of the 518 km (322 mi) that the ID.4 delivers under the WLTP cycle. The ID.5 GTX presents a lower range due to the added weight and the higher performance: 480 km (298 mi).
The downside would be a smaller luggage compartment due to the more aerodynamic shape. However, Volkswagen engineers made a terrific job about that. Instead of the 543 liters (19.18 cubic feet) the ID.4 offers, the electric SUV coupe carries 549 l (19.39 ft³) of cargo. Yes, you read it right: it is slightly roomier than the ID.4 trunk.
Although the presentation was close to year’s end, Volkswagen is not planning to sell the ID.5 anytime soon. The first deliveries should start only in 2022, probably due to the chip shortage that is plaguing the automotive industry nowadays.
Prices are expected to be a little higher than those for the ID.4 with the same battery pack. In Europe, it should be around €47,000 for the Pro derivative. Considering that Volkswagen sells the ID.4 Pro in the U.S. for $39,995, expect the ID.5 to cost $2,000 or $3,000 more than its older brother.
