Toyota Is Cool Again, Opens Amazon Stores for Toyota and Lexus Accessories

Toyota is a conservative brand, so a bold move like creating an official Amazon store is rather surprising. Of course, there’s a Lexus store too, but this was expected. The two online stores are now open for business in the UK, but we expect them to be available in other countries too.
Remember how Toyota was one of the latest carmakers to put Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in their cars. They also all but insisted electric cars are overrated until late last year when they unveiled dozens of electric models in a surprising push. Well, the surprises keep coming, as it seems, and now we learned Toyota and Lexus have official stores on Amazon.co.uk.
It kind of sounds like Michael Corleone’s famous quote from The Godfather III – “just when I thought I was out they pulled me back in.” Only this time it’s Toyota we thought to be on its way out. Well, the Japanese still have the power to amaze and this move, although unexpected, will be appreciated by those who need a genuine headlight on the double.
While both Toyota and Lexus still work on building their inventories at the moment, there are enough items you can purchase already. These range from brake pads, wipers, and trunk liners, to roof bars and carpet mats. The store also offers Gazoo Racing branded products for Toyota GR Sport models like the GR Supra, the GR Yaris, and the upcoming GR86 coupe. Of course, these are Toyota/Lexus genuine parts and come with the same guarantees as if purchased from the dealership.
“These new stores give our brands an official presence in one of the UK’s most popular online shopping services while retaining all the quality and performance guarantees our customers expect. The range available is impressive and expanding fast, covering every aspect of vehicle ownership, from wear-and-tear items to accessories that people can confidently fit themselves.”
Toyota is not alone in this quest, as Hyundai already has an Amazon presence, including in the U.S. Hyundai customers can even see dealer inventories and book test drives for the cars they intend to buy. That’s why we are sure Toyota will extend its presence on other Amazon websites very soon.
