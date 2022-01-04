Toyota Plans to Launch Proprietary Software Operating System by 2025

It appears that Toyota is planning on launching its own operating system by 2025, to manage not just electric motors, batteries, entertainment and navigation, but also advanced operations such as autonomous driving.
This software platform, dubbed Arene, will help Toyota battle its German rivals such as Volkswagen and Daimler. The former is currently working on its ‘VW.OS’ software, while Daimler is planning to roll out its new ‘Mercedes-Benz Operating System’ by 2024, as reported by Reuters.
According to news outlet Nikkei, the Japanese brand is also planning on making the new software platform available to its affiliates, which includes the likes of Subaru. Another idea is for Toyota to reportedly monetize the system through a licensing model.
During autonomous driving, Arene will control basic components such as the steering wheel, brakes and accelerator, while also managing safety systems, to go with location and traffic information. Once your vehicle is equipped with this software, it will automatically have access to shared functions and over-the-air upgrades – much like the software on your smartphone.
Toyota engineers will apparently develop this OS without having to wait for any new hardware, with the system to allow for simulation and virtual testing as well. The carmaker believes that Arene will become even more effective as more users and developers join the mix, resulting in more data being generated and in turn, additional services.
General Motors is also working on a similar project, an OS that can be updated instantly via the internet. Tesla meanwhile is focused on software that can allow for full self-driving features, and like Toyota, they plan to market the technology to other companies as well. Keep an eye on Apple and Google too, with regards to connected car software.
As of right now, Toyota has yet to say how exactly how much money it is investing in software development.
According to news outlet Nikkei, the Japanese brand is also planning on making the new software platform available to its affiliates, which includes the likes of Subaru. Another idea is for Toyota to reportedly monetize the system through a licensing model.
During autonomous driving, Arene will control basic components such as the steering wheel, brakes and accelerator, while also managing safety systems, to go with location and traffic information. Once your vehicle is equipped with this software, it will automatically have access to shared functions and over-the-air upgrades – much like the software on your smartphone.
Toyota engineers will apparently develop this OS without having to wait for any new hardware, with the system to allow for simulation and virtual testing as well. The carmaker believes that Arene will become even more effective as more users and developers join the mix, resulting in more data being generated and in turn, additional services.
General Motors is also working on a similar project, an OS that can be updated instantly via the internet. Tesla meanwhile is focused on software that can allow for full self-driving features, and like Toyota, they plan to market the technology to other companies as well. Keep an eye on Apple and Google too, with regards to connected car software.
As of right now, Toyota has yet to say how exactly how much money it is investing in software development.