Amazon Announces a Google Maps Competitor That Uses Esri and HERE Maps

Amazon has recently announced the general availability of Amazon Location Service, a platform that’s been in preview since December and is a direct competitor to Google Maps Platform. 1 photo



Amazon’s purpose was to pack all the necessary solutions into just one product that can provide companies with all the necessary tools they need for location-based applications.



“Built with user privacy and data security top of mind, Amazon Location Service gives customers complete control of their location data. Amazon Location Service removes customer metadata and account information from queries before they are sent to an LBS provider, and sensitive tracking and geofencing information never leaves a customer’s AWS account (unless they choose to share it),” Amazon explains in a press release, embedded after the jump.



Amazon Location Service has already been launched in the majority of large markets, including U.S. East (N. Virginia), U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Stockholm), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) regions.



It's worth knowing that Amazon Location Service isn't supposed to provide consumers with a navigation application but to offer customers, including enterprises and businesses, the necessary feature arsenal to power location functionality in their software.

Amazon says it has already worked with a series of companies to implement Amazon Location Service in their applications, including Azit, Command Alkon, CoolStays, and PostNL.

