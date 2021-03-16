Amazon Alexa Will Now Start, Lock and Unlock Your Nissan on Command

If you own a Nissan model equipped with the carmaker’s NissanConnect Services function, you’ll be able to use Amazon Alexa to start, lock and unlock your car from inside your house using voice commands. You will, of course, require an Alexa-enabled home device too.
It also matters what type of Nissan you drive. Thankfully, the Japanese brand has released a list that contains all models that can be equipped with NissanConnect Services and subsequently updated with this smarter version of Alexa.
Going alphabetically, we’ve got the Altima (2016 and newer), Armada (2018 and newer), GT-R (2017 and newer), Maxima (2016 and newer), Murano (2017.5 and newer), Pathfinder (2017 and newer), Rogue (2016 and newer), Rogue Sport (2017 and newer), Titan (2017 and newer) and Titan XD (2016 and newer).
We should mention that you can also get the upgrade on 2016 and newer Sentra models, just as long as it’s not either the 2019 or 2020 model year car.
“This advancement with Amazon's Alexa makes owning a Nissan vehicle that much easier,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, product planning, Nissan U.S. and Canada. “Our customers integrate their vehicles with their lives, and certainly integrate Alexa with their lives, so this combination could not be more ideal.”
Nissan happens to be the first car brand to work with Amazon on leveraging Alexa’s new Connected Vehicle Skills API.
So how soon can you start using Alexa to start, lock or unlock your car? Well, this so-called “Skills” update is available immediately. Furthermore, if you live in a house with multiple Nissan models in the driveway, you can actually personalize each car's name and use that name to direct your request. For example, “Alexa, lock Wyatt’s car” or “Alexa, start my Rogue,” and “Alexa, start my Titan.”
Additional capabilities beyond just starting, locking or unlocking your Nissan will become available through Amazon Alexa in the coming months.
