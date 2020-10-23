HERE Announces Major Update With Super-Precise Navigation Feature

The Fracker e-bike Is Fully Charged in 20 Minutes, Can Ride for 20 Miles or More

While HERE hasn’t specifically said whether its mobile navigation apps would be updated with what3words support as well, the new capabilities are available for both new and existing clients as part of an add-on for its core navigation products. HERE has teamed up with what3words, a company that offers super-precise navigation based on a 3-meter square address that can be defined by any driver out there.So thanks to this partnership, pretty much any OEM that equipped its cars with HERE’s solutions , and there are lots of them as the company estimates over 150 million vehicles worldwide come with its software, can update the navigation system with support for what3words addresses.what3words is based on a very simple approach. The app divided the world into a grid of 3-meter squares, and it allows users out there to generate a unique address using any words they want for every specific square. What this means is that you can create an address even for a parking lot or for your entrance, and then save it in the what3words database using the web-based UI or the mobile app.When the database is updated, anyone pointing the navigation app to the address you created will be able to navigate precisely to the point that you defined using nothing more than your three words.“what3words is an innovative addressing system which has divided the world into a grid of 3-meter squares and given each square a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. For example, HERE’s Chicago office can be found at ///memory.traps.lease. what3words enables people to easily convey locations as specific as building entrances or parking spots and it provides easy location references in places with no street addresses, such as beaches, parks and remote hiking trails,” HERE explains in a press release (embedded below).While HERE hasn’t specifically said whether its mobile navigation apps would be updated with what3words support as well, the new capabilities are available for both new and existing clients as part of an add-on for its core navigation products.

