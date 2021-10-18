Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Spied on the Nürburgring With Minimal Disguise

Volkswagen's engineers have been testing the ID.5 in various forms for some time now, and this time they were spotted by our spy photographers while lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife with the GTX variant of the ID.5. That is a 299-horsepower electric crossover with an all-wheel drive system, so it should be interesting to drive.
While Volkswagen's naming structure has become a bit complicated lately, you should know that the ID.5 is the ID.4's coupé-styled brother. The GTX designation refers to a dual-motor EV from Volkswagen, at least for now, and it comes with 299-horsepower in the case of the ID.4, which means the same should apply to the ID.5 GTX.
With that aspect clear, VW was expected to launch its ID.5 GTX back in September, at the IAA 2021 held in Munich, but it appears that the German marque has reconsidered. A prototype was exhibited, but it was covered in camouflage. It is not the case anymore, as you can observe in the photo gallery. Only the VW logos have been covered, along with a bit of the front grille.
As you can see in the photo gallery, the prototype that was tested by the VW engineers on the most demanding track in the world also featured a tow hitch. It is optional equipment and it goes to show the multifaceted nature of VW's electric vehicles.
In theory, at least, as we struggle to imagine who would use the same electric vehicle for towing and going to the track, but who knows, maybe we do not have as much imagination as Volkswagen's design team. However, it is nice to know that it could do both. In case you were wondering, no, this is not the first EV with a tow hitch.
Volkswagen is expected to reveal the ID.5 GTX by the end of this year. First deliveries should happen in spring 2022, but it all depends on the global chip shortage and other unforeseeable events. Some markets may get it faster than others, as usual.
