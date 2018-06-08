NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

5 Volkswagen Taunts with New I.D. R Pikes Peak Teaser Ahead of World Premiere

4 Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Goes for the Record with 680 Electric HP

3 Volkswagen Revives 30 Years Old Golf to Celebrate Pikes Peak Return

2 Volkswagen I.D. R Completes First Test Run at Pikes Peak

1 2019 Acura RDX Turned Into a Racing Car for Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

More on this:

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Previews Design for Future Road Models

Confirming previous statements that the I.D. R Pikes Peak is not just a whim of the moment, Volkswagen said on Friday that the electric racer’s design is the starting point for the future family of I.D. electric vehicles. 4 photos



The Pikes Peak contender has been built, from the drawing board to the finished product, in only seven months. Most likely, the aesthetics of the car, some of the graphics seen on it and most importantly the unique lighting used on the car would be transferred to production I.D. cars.



The



Initially, the Germans said they would go for the record on June 23, trying to beat Rhys Millen 2016 electric car time of 8:57.188. In the meanwhile, following the first tests on the hill, that bold statement got nuanced a bit.



The driver of the I.D. R, Le Mans winner and current Porsche factory driver Romain Dumas, said after the first test drive that the car was the best he’d driven up the hill, but that there is still room for improvement.



“I would be delighted if the design we developed helps completing this difficult task,” added in a statement Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design.



“We will definitely be wishing our colleagues at Volkswagen Motorsport the best of luck on race day.”



Below is a video released by Volkswagen showing the development of the car’s design.



This new line of cars is expected to hit the roads as soon as 2020. Although most definitely they would not be as extreme as the R in terms of design or performance, the lines and part of the technology used on Romain Dumas’ ride would find a corespondent in production models.The Pikes Peak contender has been built, from the drawing board to the finished product, in only seven months. Most likely, the aesthetics of the car, some of the graphics seen on it and most importantly the unique lighting used on the car would be transferred to production I.D. cars.The I.D. R Pikes Peak is to represent Volkswagen’s return to the famous hill climb after a 30 years absence. It is powered by a battery-electric motors combo developing 680 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque.Initially, the Germans said they would go for the record on June 23, trying to beat Rhys Millen 2016 electric car time of 8:57.188. In the meanwhile, following the first tests on the hill, that bold statement got nuanced a bit.The driver of the I.D. R, Le Mans winner and current Porsche factory driver Romain Dumas, said after the first test drive that the car was the best he’d driven up the hill, but that there is still room for improvement.“I would be delighted if the design we developed helps completing this difficult task,” added in a statement Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design.“We will definitely be wishing our colleagues at Volkswagen Motorsport the best of luck on race day.”Below is a video released by Volkswagen showing the development of the car’s design.