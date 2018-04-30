Volkswagen Revives 30 Years Old Golf to Celebrate Pikes Peak Return

More on this:

1 Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Goes for the Record with 680 Electric HP

2 Volkswagen Taunts with New I.D. R Pikes Peak Teaser Ahead of World Premiere

3 Rhys Millen Will Take On The Pikes Peak Hill Climb In This Bentley Bentayga W12

4 Volkswagen to Climb Pikes Peak with Newly Named I.D. R Pikes Peak

5 Volkswagen's Electric Pikes Peak Climber Will Conform to I.D. Range Design