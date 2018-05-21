autoevolution
 

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Designed Using Over 2,000 3D-Printed Parts

21 May 2018, 7:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
There’s no limit to the amount of enthusiasm German carmaker Volkswagen expresses when it comes to its latest Pikes Peak challenger. And there’s a good reason to do so, as the brand has skipped the world’s most famous hill climb for about 30 years.
3 photos
Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes PeakVolkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
As announced countless times before, this year’s climb would be completed by Volkswagen in an electric car. Called the I.D. R, the vehicle aims to defeat the existing record for electric vehicles of 8:57.188, set two years ago by Rhys Millen.

To do that, the car will use two electric motors that give it naught to sixty-two acceleration of only 2.25 seconds, a bit faster than Formula 1 and Formula E cars. 680 horsepower and a torque of 650 Nm are meant to insure its success on the 156 turns spread over a 12.42 miles (20 km) distance. 

Not using a combustion engine, the I.D. R Pikes Peak will be capable of maintaining constant power as it climbs to the top.

But power is not all a car needs to do a successful climb. Aerodynamics had to be taken into account as well, perhaps more than anything.

Volkswagen says it tested several different half-size scale models of the I.D. R before setlting on the current configuration, which features a huge rear wing. For the full-size chassis, Volkswagen claims to have used around 2,000 3D-printed parts.

The rear wing is supposed to compensate for the 35 percent of downforce loss compared to a racetrack at sea level.

“For this reason, we concentrated mainly on achieving optimal cornering speeds,” said François-Xavier Demaison, Volkswagen Motorsport technical director.

“The entire chassis is designed to generate as much downforce as possible, without causing too much aerodynamic drag,”

When going for the new record on June 24, the I.D. R would be driven by  Le Mans winner Romain Dumas.
volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Volkswagen Rhys Millen Electric Car hill climb
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 