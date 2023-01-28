Volkswagen Group Goes Global: 15,000 Fast-Charging Points Established Worldwide

After the big Dieselgate emissions scandal in 2015, Volkswagen Group started an extensive campaign to restore the car manufacturer's image in the world, and all of its efforts were based on words like "environmentally friendly," "green," and "electrification."
Not only is the company producing more and more electrified or pure electric models, but it has also become involved in the installation of normal and high-power charging stations in several countries around the world. Here are the results.
Volkswagen Group recently completed an interim evaluation of its global network of fast-charging stations. A report shows that, by the end of 2022, more than one-third of the company's planned 45,000 high-power charging (HPC) points, totaling approximately 15,000 fast chargers with charging capacities of up to 350 kW, have been connected to the network.
The Group announced its intention to become the first international car manufacturer to build a global HPC network that all-electric vehicles could leverage as part of an alliance with the car manufacturer's partners at Power Day 2021. By the end of 2023, approximately 10,000 HPC points in Europe and up to 25,000 globally are expected to be operational.
The fast-charging stations in Europe are being installed in part with the assistance of IONITY, a joint venture between the Group, Audi, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Porsche, and other manufacturers.
Ewiva, an Italian joint venture with Enel X Way, a member of the Enel Group, was also announced last year. On top of that, Volkswagen is also collaborating with BP and Iberdrola to install fast-charging stations. Approximately 8,000 fast-charging points across Europe are set to be installed in collaboration with BP.
Among other systems, this network is outfitted with Volkswagen Components' Flexpole fast-charging station. The Group is collaborating with Iberdrola to cover major traffic corridors in Spain.
Electrify America, North America's largest public fast-charging network, is in charge of overseeing the Group's electric infrastructure expansion in the United States.
This work is being done in China by the joint venture CAMS. Volkswagen and its partners intend to expand the network to 45,000 HPC stations by 2025, as announced at Power Day: 18,000 of them will be in Europe, 10,000 in North America, and the remaining 17,000 in China.
However, we see nothing mentioned in the press release about India and Australia, which leads us to believe that there is no interest from Volkswagen in those parts of the world for the time being.
The NEW AUTO strategy combines all charging and energy activities overseen by the board-level management function Technology. Volkswagen Group Technology is now an important part of the company's electric mobility strategy, in which the company has committed to becoming a leading provider of an intelligent charging and energy ecosystem.
“Our goal is to make electric mobility accessible to everyone. The successes we have achieved with our strong partners send one clear message: We are applying the right strategy. Together, we can create sustainable and accessible mobility of the future,” declared Elke Temme, SVP of Charging & Energy.
