BMW to Design IONITY Charging Stations

Back in 2017, a group of competitor automakers decided to join hands and form a new company that is to be responsible for the creation of a high power charging network in Europe.
Called IONITY, the company has the backing of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford and the Volkswagen Group. The first sketches of what the network that is to become a common sight on European roads were shown to the public back in March.
On Tuesday, BMW announced that its specialist division DesignWorks would be in charge of drawing up the IONITY network of charging stations that is soon to be deployed.
The division would be in charge with creating the visual identity of the brand in Europe, as well as with the actual design of the charging station architecture, the charger pylons, and the digital interaction concept.
Perhaps the most interesting feature created by DesignWorks for IONITY is the light display for the charging pylons. At night, and seen from a distance, the pylons would be adorned with a halo of light floating above it.
"In creating the first Pan-European HPC network, we are looking to give electromobility a boost toward a breakthrough in Europe,” said Michael Hajesch, IONITY CEO.
“Design, with the tremendous potential it has to reach people and influence them in a positive manner, is a key factor for us here."
By the end of 2020, IONITY plans to have deployed 400 charging stations across Europe, spaced 120 kilometers from one another (74 miles).
Each would be fitted with six chargers with a capacity of 350 kW. When they become operational, they would be available for electric cars of all makes involved in the project, at rates that have not yet been set yet.
The design of the charging stations would be presented for the first time at CEBIT in Hannover, Germany, starting June 11.
