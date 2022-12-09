400,000 Charging Points in Europe Are Powered by Volkswagen and Elli

Volkswagen's AG partnership with energy brand Elli leads to 400,000 charging points across 27 countries in Europe. This makes the latter the largest charging network on that continent with over 800 providers. Over the last year and a half, the network grew twice as big by adding 200,000 new charging points.
Elli was able to expand to such a volume by also adding the Swedish energy company Vattenfall, along with a Dutch fast-charging specialist Fastened, to the formula. This being said, Elli has no plans on halting its expansion. To further ensure this process will go smoothly, the company has embarked on a large number of alliances and partnerships with energy suppliers like Enel and Iberdrola, petrol group BP and the joint venture IONITY.
By adhering to a "quick and easy to use" philosophy, the main plan is to provide electric vehicle owners with a "tightly knit international charging network which is easily accessible."
The concept seems to be attractive to providers because almost 800 of them are currently integrated. There are 24,000 Vattenfall stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, along with another 1,000 Fastned high-power charging points (HPC) in the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, France, and Switzerland.
Just a few months earlier, the network was also expanded in Great Britain, with 6,800 charging stations managed by BP Pulse. “The key to everyday electric mobility is easy charging without any range anxiety,” said Elke Temme, the CEO of Elli and Senior Vice President of Charging & Energy at Volkswagen AG.
The idea behind this giant electric umbrella is to create a huge ecosystem in Europe for EV drivers. On one hand, you have the charging stations, and on the other, the EV manufacturers. The buck doesn't stop with Volkswagen either, because Elli offers its services to other car manufacturers like Seat, Cupra, and Skoda Auto. Plans for Audi integrations are in motion for next year.
By adhering to a "quick and easy to use" philosophy, the main plan is to provide electric vehicle owners with a "tightly knit international charging network which is easily accessible."
The concept seems to be attractive to providers because almost 800 of them are currently integrated. There are 24,000 Vattenfall stations in Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, along with another 1,000 Fastned high-power charging points (HPC) in the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, France, and Switzerland.
Just a few months earlier, the network was also expanded in Great Britain, with 6,800 charging stations managed by BP Pulse. “The key to everyday electric mobility is easy charging without any range anxiety,” said Elke Temme, the CEO of Elli and Senior Vice President of Charging & Energy at Volkswagen AG.
The idea behind this giant electric umbrella is to create a huge ecosystem in Europe for EV drivers. On one hand, you have the charging stations, and on the other, the EV manufacturers. The buck doesn't stop with Volkswagen either, because Elli offers its services to other car manufacturers like Seat, Cupra, and Skoda Auto. Plans for Audi integrations are in motion for next year.