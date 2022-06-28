Volkswagen and Siemens Are Investing $450 Million in Electrify America

Volkswagen and Siemens are investing in the ambitious growth of Electrify America, the network of DC fast-charging vehicle charging stations in the United States.
Electrify America is the largest public ultra-fast charging network for electric vehicles from any supplier in North America. It is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, established in late 2016 by the automaker as part of its efforts to offset emissions following the Volkswagen car emissions scandal. The two companies announced they are investing $450 million, increasing the value of Electrify America to $2.45 billion.
Siemens is Electrify America's first external investor, and the changes are in line with Volkswagen's NEW AUTO strategy, which has the intention, among other things, to expand public charging infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.
The plan is to double Electrify America's charging infrastructure to 1,800 locations and 10,000 fast chargers by 2026. The capital investment will support Electrify America's accelerated growth plans through technology advancements in charging and energy solutions across public, home, and commercial offerings.
As a full-service provider of charging infrastructure, Siemens eMobility offers the full spectrum of state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, software, and services - from residential to commercial to depot applications.
With the NEW AUTO strategy, Volkswagen is investing in the development of an open global fast-charging network. By 2025, around 45,000 high-power charging points (HPC) are planned in Europe, China, and the US, together with partners. The product range includes charging solutions for private and corporate customers.
In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Volkswagen Group of using emissions defeat devices in its diesel vehicles to hide from regulators that the vehicles were exceeding emissions standards. The scandal quickly escalated, eventually leading to billions of dollars in penalties and vehicle buyback agreements, among other consequences.
As part of a consent decree reached with U.S. officials in 2016, Volkswagen agreed to numerous actions. One aspect of the program was a commitment to establish a public electric vehicle charging network.
Siemens is Electrify America's first external investor, and the changes are in line with Volkswagen's NEW AUTO strategy, which has the intention, among other things, to expand public charging infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.
The plan is to double Electrify America's charging infrastructure to 1,800 locations and 10,000 fast chargers by 2026. The capital investment will support Electrify America's accelerated growth plans through technology advancements in charging and energy solutions across public, home, and commercial offerings.
As a full-service provider of charging infrastructure, Siemens eMobility offers the full spectrum of state-of-the-art AC and DC charging hardware, software, and services - from residential to commercial to depot applications.
With the NEW AUTO strategy, Volkswagen is investing in the development of an open global fast-charging network. By 2025, around 45,000 high-power charging points (HPC) are planned in Europe, China, and the US, together with partners. The product range includes charging solutions for private and corporate customers.
In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Volkswagen Group of using emissions defeat devices in its diesel vehicles to hide from regulators that the vehicles were exceeding emissions standards. The scandal quickly escalated, eventually leading to billions of dollars in penalties and vehicle buyback agreements, among other consequences.
As part of a consent decree reached with U.S. officials in 2016, Volkswagen agreed to numerous actions. One aspect of the program was a commitment to establish a public electric vehicle charging network.