Volkswagen Anticipates Production ID. Buzz With Autonomous Concept

As much as you may be fascinated with autonomous driving tech and how it will reach customers, don’t be fooled by how Volkswagen presented the ID. Buzz AD (Autonomous Driving). The press release focuses on the vehicle’s new LiDAR and the ride pooling service the company intends to offer with it, but it is the production version of the ID. Buzz that really stands out here.
We agree that it is impressive that it uses a new Argo AI LiDAR that can see 400 meters (1,300 feet) ahead. Argo AI has a “patented Geiger-mode technology” that can detect even a single photon, creating “very precise representations of the environment” even with black-painted cars in the equation. The ID. Buzz will use that new LiDAR on its roof. However, this is the best look we have had so far at the new EV based on the MEB.
Compared to the concept, it no longer presents cameras instead of wing mirrors. For an autonomous vehicle, that may seem quite odd. Still, it also reveals that the car underneath the six LiDAR, eleven radars, and fourteen cameras is what customers will manage to buy in 2023.
Now check the conventional door handles, which the concept did not present. The rear doors now also have a more evident rail in the back of the vehicle, thicker than the one the concept presented, probably because the production doors are a lot heavier than those in the ID. Buzz we have first seen.
If you wanted to drive an EV that looked just like the original Bus, with a windshield with a smooth transition into the front end of the vehicle, give up that idea right now. The production ID. Buzz has a more prominent front end, probably to ensure it will do well in crash tests.
The last detail that caught our attention was the D-pillar. It is hidden in all spy photos published so far and also on the ID.Buzz AD. What would the company be trying to conceal there? Air vents of some sort? A tiny window to increase the glass surface? That's probably one of the only secrets the car will manage to keep until Volkswagen introduces the production version of the ID. Buzz. We expect that to take place in the U.S., probably one of its largest markets and where it will also be produced.
Despite that, the ID. Buzz AD already revealed a lot about what the final vehicle will look like. In 2025, this vehicle should take passengers around Hamburg in a service provided by MOIA, but honestly, who cares? If you get to visit the IAA Mobility 2021, remember to share with us other details of this “prototype.”
