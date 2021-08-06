Volkswagen ID.5 GTX Set for IAA Launch, Will Be VW's First Electric SUV Coupé

3 Volkswagen ID.5 "Coupe" Spied at the Nurburgring, Looks Like a Stocky Model Y

While Volkswagen has refrained from providing too many details about the performance of the ID.5 GTX, the German company projects a WLTP range of up to 497 km (308 miles) in the WLTP cycle. In comparison, the VW ID.4 GTX can drive up to 298 miles (480 km) in the WLTP driving cycle. The ID.4 with the same battery can drive up to 500 km (323 miles) in the WLTP cycle due to its smaller weight and reduced power. We will learn more about The German marque's latest model is based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform, also known as the MEB platform, and it comes with all-wheel drive through its configuration that involves two electric motors, one for each axle.Along with the fact that this is the first electric SUV-coupé from Volkswagen, this model also comes with Car2X communication technology, which will allow the vehicle to communicate with infrastructure or other similarly equipped cars. Naturally, over-the-air updates are also available, so Tesla did several things right in the automotive industry.The ID.5 GTX shares its underpinnings with the ID.4 GTX, which means we can expect the top-of-the-line model to come with a 77-battery. The ID.4 GTX comes with 295 hp, which allows it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.5 seconds. While not world-beating quick, it is still quick, and it can reach a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).We must note that the ID.4 GTX's top speed is electronically limited, as is the top speed of the ID.4 and ID.3. Both are limited to 100 mph (160 km/h) to preserve range, but the GTX variant gets to go faster just because to go faster so the customers have more bragging rights. Except for unlimited parts of the German Autobahn, both top speeds are more than enough to land you a fine in any country in the world.While Volkswagen has refrained from providing too many details about the performance of the ID.5 GTX, the German company projects arange of up to 497 km (308 miles) in the WLTP cycle. In comparison, the VW ID.4 GTX can drive up to 298 miles (480 km) in the WLTP driving cycle. The ID.4 with the same battery can drive up to 500 km (323 miles) in the WLTP cycle due to its smaller weight and reduced power. We will learn more about this model this fall, as it is launched at the 2021 IAA Show

