Volkswagen and Mahindra Sign Deal on EV Partnership, Big Volumes Ahead

19 May 2022, 14:08 UTC ·
Volkswagen has signed a deal with Mahindra regarding a partnership for MEB electric components. The deal that was signed in Chennai, India, will mean that Mahindra will use components from the MEB platform developed by VW for its new Born Electric Platform, along with the resulting vehicles.
India committed itself to 100% zero-emission vehicles from 2035 onwards at the Glasgow Climate Change conference, and it was about time that some of the manufacturers that have significant figures in that market would make steps towards manufacturing and selling EVs.

Through the deal signed with VW, Mahindra will use electric components that include, but are not limited to, electric motors, battery system components, and battery cells from Volkswagen's MEB platform.

Thanks to the deal that still needs to be thoroughly negotiated, as well as turned into a long-term business plan, Mahindra will be a pioneer in the Indian market when EVs are concerned. Through its collaboration with VW, the conglomerate will manage to have EVs on sale faster than it would have been to start from nothing, and it all happens with economies of scale for both Mahindra and VW. The latter conglomerate will get to spread its development costs over more units than it is going to build itself.

India has about three million new vehicle sales per year, and the current forecast estimates that it could grow to up to five million vehicles by 2030.

Since India pledged in 2021 to only register zero-emission passenger cars and vans starting in 2035, Mahindra has the opportunity to sell a considerable volume of EVs in the next couple of years.

As VW has noted, industry experts have anticipated that more than half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 in India will be fully electric. Since the market is estimated to grow to almost five million vehicles by 2030, according to the same estimates, that means that about 2.5 million people in India will be looking for an EV in eight years' time. They can only hope that the charging infrastructure will grow at a pace that will match the demand for EVs.
Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery features several images of MEB-based Volkswagen vehicles.

