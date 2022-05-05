The New Volkswagen ID. LIFE Will Now Look Like This Sketch

We have been hearing about the MEB Lite or MEB Entry for quite some time. Seat would be in charge of it, so much so that the first concept to emerge with this platform was the Cupra UrbanRebel, and the first teaser was of the Seat product. The Volkswagen Group made a tweet presenting it once again, but it was followed by images of its Skoda and Volkswagen cousins. The latter shows the German brand really shelved the ID. LIFE.

77 photos