The New Volkswagen ID. LIFE Will Now Look Like This Sketch

We have been hearing about the MEB Lite or MEB Entry for quite some time. Seat would be in charge of it, so much so that the first concept to emerge with this platform was the Cupra UrbanRebel, and the first teaser was of the Seat product. The Volkswagen Group made a tweet presenting it once again, but it was followed by images of its Skoda and Volkswagen cousins. The latter shows the German brand really shelved the ID. LIFE.
The rumor about Volkswagen reproving the concept emerged in February. That meant that another vehicle would be designed over the MEB Lite architecture. With the teaser released this May 5 on Twitter, that is pretty clear.
The tweet confirms that all cars from the MEB Lite will be made in Spain and released starting in 2025. When you check the image with the Volkswagen logo, it is nothing like the ID. LIFE. To begin with, the vehicle does not reveal only its profile: we have a stylized three-quarters view of a much more rounded car than the ID. LIFE was. It reminds us a bit of the Polo or a smaller ID.3. Its final name may be ID.2 or ID.1.
Skoda’s image shows an electric car with an apparently longer wheelbase. If it were not for the rear wheels pretty close to the end of the body and for the short rear overhang, we’d say it could be a station wagon. The more square lines hint at some sort of crossover. The proposal seems to be to offer more room for the same money Volkswagen will charge for its EV. The Skoda may even be a little more affordable.
Regarding the Seat image, it is the same one that was published in May 2021. In March of that same year, Autovisie presented a more defined picture of the compact crossover that this sketch only suggests. It would be equivalent in size to the Arona. If it follows the dimensions of the Cupra UrbanRebel, it should be 4.19 m (165 in) long, 1.80 m (71 in) wide, and 1.44 m (56.7 in) tall. There’s no word on the wheelbase yet.
The vehicles created over the MEB Lite should cost between €20,000 ($21,050 at the current exchange rate) and €25,000 ($26,313). May 2025 be a year in which pandemics and wars are already over and in which our main worry is to get electric cars at more affordable prices.
The tweet confirms that all cars from the MEB Lite will be made in Spain and released starting in 2025. When you check the image with the Volkswagen logo, it is nothing like the ID. LIFE. To begin with, the vehicle does not reveal only its profile: we have a stylized three-quarters view of a much more rounded car than the ID. LIFE was. It reminds us a bit of the Polo or a smaller ID.3. Its final name may be ID.2 or ID.1.
Skoda’s image shows an electric car with an apparently longer wheelbase. If it were not for the rear wheels pretty close to the end of the body and for the short rear overhang, we’d say it could be a station wagon. The more square lines hint at some sort of crossover. The proposal seems to be to offer more room for the same money Volkswagen will charge for its EV. The Skoda may even be a little more affordable.
Regarding the Seat image, it is the same one that was published in May 2021. In March of that same year, Autovisie presented a more defined picture of the compact crossover that this sketch only suggests. It would be equivalent in size to the Arona. If it follows the dimensions of the Cupra UrbanRebel, it should be 4.19 m (165 in) long, 1.80 m (71 in) wide, and 1.44 m (56.7 in) tall. There’s no word on the wheelbase yet.
The vehicles created over the MEB Lite should cost between €20,000 ($21,050 at the current exchange rate) and €25,000 ($26,313). May 2025 be a year in which pandemics and wars are already over and in which our main worry is to get electric cars at more affordable prices.
Sneak peek!????These are the first sketches of our smaller e-models from #Skoda, #Cupra & #VW, which will be built in #Spain from 2025. These entry level electric vehicles make the access to #eMobility easier & push the country's future of mobility - for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/LX49mJPYB5— Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) May 5, 2022