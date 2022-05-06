Volkswagen 40-GWh Battery Factory in Spain Will Be In Sagunto

When we talked about how fundamental the unified cell was to Volkswagen’s strategy back in July 2021, we already knew that its third 40-GWh battery factory would be in Spain. The plan was to spend €4 billion ($4.2 billion at the current exchange rate) on it. Now we know where the cell factory will be (Sagunto) and how much money it will involve (€10 billion, or $10.525 billion).

15 photos