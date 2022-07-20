Volkswagen AG Chooses CEO To Lead Scout Brand Revival

The company quieted all the speculation yesterday by naming its top North American executive as the CEO responsible for overseeing the building of electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for its new U.S. company called Scout.
Scott Keogh, an industry veteran who ran the Audi brand in the U.S. before being promoted to head up Volkswagen of America in November 2018, will assume the helm. Keogh joined the Volkswagen Group in 2006 after serving eleven years as general manager of marketing communications for Mercedes-Benz USA.
Keogh holds a B.A. Degree at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He was an obvious choice for the automaker given his ability to lead Volkswagen of America to profitability for the first time in years during his tenure as CEO. He has also been behind the push to transform the company into the electric vehicle age.
Volkswagen's executive chairman for their South American region, Pablo Di Si, will take over as head of Volkswagen of America. Both changes will be effective on September 1 according to Reuters.
International Harvester owned the Scout and Travelall brands until being restructured under the Navistar name in 1986. The popular vehicles were trailblazers in function and style of the future SUVs to come from Detroit's Big Three. Harvester ceased production of the vehicles in 1980. Volkswagen AG's Traton Group purchase the truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns the Scout name.
Volkswagen has committed to investing $100 (102 million Euros) to build the Scout brand and believes it will help the company achieve its goal of a 10% market share in the U.S. The electric Scout vehicles will be exclusive to the U.S. market and the designing, engineering, and manufacturing, will take place on U.S. soil for U.S. customers.
The company aims to begin manufacturing the electric Scout pickup and SUV as an independent company in 2026.
Volkswagen AG is the second largest automotive manufacturer in the world behind Toyota and recently reported dismal sales, down by 30% year-to-date.
