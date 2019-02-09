Vodoo Blue Porsche 911 GT3 with Lava Orange Details Has Screaming Spec

A brand new PTS Voodoo Blue (voodooblau; non-metallic UNI; Z12) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Park Place Porsche in Dallas, TX recently. This example sports the PDK, wheels painted in Lava Orange (via CXX), steel brakes, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. Very evident are the painted accents in Lava Orange throughout the exterior of the car, all done through Custom Tailoring options (CXX). In addition to the painted wheels, we also see the painted elements on both the upper and lower trims of the side mirrors (separate options), as well as the rear Porsche designation. Orange “GT3” side decals, as well as Porsche script on the rear wing (the smaller of two font sizes available) round out the orange highlights on the exterior (unless we count the amber side markers). The interior is notably more subtle versus the exterior, as the owner went for the standard interior with seat belts in Silver Grey (available on the configurator). Many thanks to @porsche_dallas for sharing the exclusive photos, taken by @ohmygosheric. What are your thoughts on this example? Any Gators fans out there? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 2, 2019 at 6:04am PST