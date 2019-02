Vodoo Blue Porsche 911 GT3 with Lava Orange Details Has Screaming Spec

This 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 comes dressed in VooDoo Blue , a hue that's wild enough to make the car, with its fixed rear wing, stand out on its own.Nevertheless, the owner of the rear-engined toy decided to add plenty of details in... Lava Orange. For the record, this color is vivid enough to have been selected as the launch color for the 991.1 GT3 RS.Thanks to Custom Tailoring options (that would be CXX in Zuffenhausen talk), there are plenty of exterior bits and pieces that come in Lava Orange.We'll start with the wheels, which conceal red calipers (these signal the presence of the standard steel brakes). Then we have the upper and lower door mirror trims (these are done separately), the "Porsche" badging adorning the rear fascia of the car (this comes in the smaller of the two available sizes). Oh, and let's not forget the orange GT3 side decals and the Porsche branding on the rear wing.Then again, the interior of this Porscha creates a start contrast to the exterior and that's because it uses a restrained spec. To be more precise, the owner chose the standard interior with seatbelts finished in Silver Grey.The machine you see here recently landed in Dallas, Texas, so if you happen to be in the area, you might just come across it. It's difficult to miss, really.P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the complete eye candy.