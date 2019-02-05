autoevolution

Pink Pig Porsche 959 Rendered on Turbofan Wheels Looks Like a Racecar

5 Feb 2019, 10:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Porsche 959 is a Zuffenhausen halo car that so ahead of its time that it holds a special place in the hearts of Porshephiles across the world to this day. Nevertheless, there will always be aficionados seeking that extra touch of exclusivity, which is how we end up with adventures like the one sitting before us.
31 photos
763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport763 HP Porsche 959 by Canepa Motorsport
Before moving any further into the story, allow us to once again state that we are dealing with a rendering. This pixel play is special, though, as it gifts the 959 with the kind of elements that make Porsche fans go crazy.

We'll start with the most obvious one, namely the Pink Pig wrap. These days, the livery is hugely popular, from the carmaker bringing it back to Le Mans and even offering it on the Macan, to tons of wraps like the one portrayed in this render.

Of course, this is a nod to the 917K/20 Pink Pig, a racecar whose attire earned it a special place in the German automaker's history - even the name of the traditional German cuts can be found on this 959, just like in the case of the original.

Then we have the Turbofan wheels of the Porscha. Once again, we're looking at a piece of engineering the company introduced to the racetrack in the 1970s.

Besides from looking neat, the design of the rims allows these to extract air from underneath the vehicle, as well as from inside the wheel well. Thus, it helps keep the temperature of the brakes in check while generating downforce.

This rendering comes from Jonsibal. We're talking about a digital artist whose work we featured on multiple occasions. And if this 959 is a bit too... retro for you, here's another piece coming from the said source. We're referring to a Porsche Taycan Targa, with the 911-inspired electric toy having also been rendered in Turbofan shoes.

You know, the artist is not exactly a stranger to the Porsche crest, since, for instance, he drives an RWB Neunelfer.
Porsche 959 Porsche pink pig rendering cool
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 