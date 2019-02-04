Pantone Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS with White Seats Shows Wild Spec

We might be busy bringing you the latest 992 Porsche 911 models these days, but we still want to pay attention to the 991.2 GT2 RS. And with many option-loaded examples currently reaching their owners, the process is facile. For instance, here's a 2RS whose interior stands out just as its exterior does.
The 700 horsepower monster comes dressed in Pantone Blue, with the shade perfectly fitting the aero-styled shapes of the Rennsport animal.
Note that the car is fitted with the weight-saving Weissach Package, while also featuring the uber-light magnesium wheels. The latter feature a silver finish and we should also note the banana-colored calipers of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), albeit with this being part of the standard harware.
While we're talking optional extras that play with the exterior look of the rear-engined coupe, keen-eyed readers might have noticed the full-LED headlights of the vehicle.
Moving to the interior of the Porscha, the most spectacular element is the pair of full bucket seats. These feature a white leather finish with grey Alcantara central areas, while also packing Pantone Blue harness elements.
Now, in case anybody is worried about that white leather borrowing the color of one's jeans, for instance, you should know that nowadays you can have various ceramic coatings that aim to prevent such issues.
Returning to the 992s we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showcased a Porsche 911 GT3 prototype doing its thing in German traffic.
The new GT3 is currently in its advanced development stage, with the machine expected to debut by mid-2020.
On the tech front, the news is brilliant and that's because the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual tranny are here to stay. This has been shown by the soundtrack of various test cars and we can't wait to receive the official info.
Very interesting spec for this GT2 RS in #PTS Pantone Blue just delivered from Porsche Exclusive department to his new owner We wish you a lot of fun with your new toy @rodreefo ✌️🏻🏁 . | @porsche.universe | .