VinFast VF8 SUVs Have Left the Dock and Are on the Way to the U.S. in Time for X-Mas

We have been reporting on Vietnamese automaker VinFast's efforts to penetrate the U.S. market with its all-electric SUVs all year here on autoevolution and today it gets real.
Just as planned and reported on last month the automaker today confirmed the first shipment of VF8 SUVs has left the industrial port city of Hai Phong.
Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:“The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”
A total of 999 VF8 SUVs were loaded on the Panamanian-charted ship Silver Queen for the roughly 20-day journey across the pond to California. Some customers could feasibly take delivery by the end of the year. While this first batch of vehicles is solely for U.S. customers, the company has stated additional shipments will be made early in 2023 to Canadian and European markets to satisfy the more than 65,000 global orders for tye VF8 and VF9 already in place.
A portion of the first shipment will also go to the subscrition car company Autonomy whcih inked an agreement with VinFast at the recently concluded LA Auto Show. The comapny also introduced the smaller VF5, VF6, and VF7 models at the show however the company did not provide a timeline with regard to availability or price.
VinFast has introduced an intriguing option for consumers to trim the initial cost of their vehicles with an industry-first battery rental program. By removing the cost of the battery from the sticker price and charging a monthly fee for the battery, the company hopes to make purchasing a VinFast vehicle more affordable.
The monthly fee covers maintenance and replacement for the life of the vehicle and is transferrable in the event of a sale.
Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:“The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”
A total of 999 VF8 SUVs were loaded on the Panamanian-charted ship Silver Queen for the roughly 20-day journey across the pond to California. Some customers could feasibly take delivery by the end of the year. While this first batch of vehicles is solely for U.S. customers, the company has stated additional shipments will be made early in 2023 to Canadian and European markets to satisfy the more than 65,000 global orders for tye VF8 and VF9 already in place.
A portion of the first shipment will also go to the subscrition car company Autonomy whcih inked an agreement with VinFast at the recently concluded LA Auto Show. The comapny also introduced the smaller VF5, VF6, and VF7 models at the show however the company did not provide a timeline with regard to availability or price.
VinFast has introduced an intriguing option for consumers to trim the initial cost of their vehicles with an industry-first battery rental program. By removing the cost of the battery from the sticker price and charging a monthly fee for the battery, the company hopes to make purchasing a VinFast vehicle more affordable.
The monthly fee covers maintenance and replacement for the life of the vehicle and is transferrable in the event of a sale.