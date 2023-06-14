Video: The Audi RS 6 Sedan Is Real, and It's Quicker Than a Bugatti Veyron

You know how some Audi enthusiasts complain that the four-ring brand isn't offering a sedan version of the RS 6? Well, one owner decided to take the matter into their own hands. Thus, they put their money where their mouth is and turned a four-door A6 into a veritable RS 6 Sedan.
Mind you, it's not the only one in existence, but it certainly deserves its 15 minutes of fame. You're probably curious about the engine, and in plain Audi Sport fashion, it came from an RS 6 Avant.
In stock form, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 steams out 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. But this one has received a new intake with large turbo inlets, an intercooler, a Stage 3 ECU remap, and other things. The result is breathtaking, as it now boasts 854 ps (842 hp/628 kW) and 828 lb-ft (1,123 Nm).
It is a bit quicker than the original Bugatti Veyron in a straight-line sprint and just as fast as the modern-day Chiron. From zero to sixty-two mph (0-100 kph), it needs only 2.4 seconds, apparently. Almost five seconds later, it will have reached 124 mph (200 kph), and keeping the right pedal pinned to the floor will eventually lead to a top speed of 224 mph or 360 kph.
Tipping the scales at 4,145 pounds (1,880 kg), according to Auditography, who had the chance to film it in Austria recently, it sports a KW suspension. The BBS wheels measure 10.5x22 inches at the front and rear, and it wears a Cristal Blue paint finish on the outside. As for the bumpers, wide-body components, and other parts, they were sourced from an RS 6 Avant. The same goes for the interior, which also comprises some forged carbon elements.
Looking like a proper BMW M5 CS rival or the upcoming M5 if you're into plug-in hybrids, this unofficial Audi RS 6 Sedan is the stuff of dreams. It is worthy of the RS moniker, and as you are about to see, it goes like stink. If you don't see it coming, you will definitely hear it courtesy of that sonorous modified lump. This is the kind of car that makes you wonder why Audi Sport doesn't make an RS 6 Sedan. After all, it would also target the likes of the four-door Mercedes-AMG E 63.
But they are, or so it seems anyway, as an alleged mule was spied testing last month, and it will probably be called the RS 7. Before wrapping it up, we will remind you that the Affalterbach brand is expected to keep the business super wagon tradition alive with the next E 63 Estate, and it appears that BMW M is also interested in launching an M5 Touring.
