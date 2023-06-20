autoevolution
 

Video: Mercedes EQG Electric 4x4 Hits the Road in Complete Quietness

Retaining the boxy looks, albeit with a more modern twist, and still featuring a ladder-frame construction, the G-Class was given a significant makeover five years ago. The second generation is better in every aspect than its iconic predecessor. It retains the V8 firepower in the top grades, mixing everything with plenty of high-end materials, new technology features, and improved safety.
But the automobile's future is electric, and Mercedes knows this all too well. Therefore, they are working on a zero-emission variant of the G-Wagen, which will be dubbed the EQG. Spotted testing in the open since last year, the Mercedes EQG has returned to our attention in a short video that shows it driving on public roads in Germany.

The prototype has the same camouflage pattern that mixes blue and black, and you can tell it's electric from the closed-off grille, lack of tailpipes, and the fact that it is as quiet as a church. It sports different front and rear bumpers compared to its fossil fuel-sipping siblings, and it will likely further set itself apart by launching with exclusive exterior colors and bespoke wheels.

On the inside, the first-ever Mercedes EQG will feature a few enhancements to the digital dials and infotainment system. Previous reports indicate that the analog clock will be dropped. We can expect a revised center console and probably a slightly different steering wheel, with the alleged new trim and upholstery rounding off the revised look.

Beneath the familiar skin, the EQG will still sport a ladder-frame construction understood to be similar to the one of the regular G-Wagen. This will help it tackle some serious tracks, though you shouldn't venture far into the wilderness, as it will eventually run out of juice. The total driving range of the electron-sipping 4x4 from the three-pointed star brand is yet unknown and should be announced during the grand unveiling. The same goes for the "enormous pulling power" that Mercedes spoke of not long ago, which will likely make it very agile every time you push the right pedal.

Let's hope Mercedes will have fixed all issues by the time it premieres, as we saw a prototype that broke down during testing at the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany in March. Some weird sounds could be heard coming from the vehicle, so the mechanics had to be called to the scene. It's also known that several modern-day models made by the Stuttgart company have some build quality issues, and we hope they do not make their way to the EQG. After all, this will be one very important product for the auto firm, which is looking to reinvent itself with an emphasis on zero-emission driving. So, are you hyped about the electric G-Class?

