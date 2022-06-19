Video: Executive Sedan Gives Lamborghini Aventador a Run for Its Money

In theory, this Mercedes is an executive sedan. In practice, however, it is in the range-topping AMG E 63 S flavor, so it deserves the ‘super’ prefix to be added to its nomenclature.
That said, the car in question was filmed at a drag racing event in Germany doing its thing. It is the same one where we’ve seen that bad Opel Calibra engage in a quarter-mile duel with an Audi R8 Spyder, among others, and in this half-mile race, the AMG took on one bad machine born on the same continent.
Yep, we’re talking about the purple Lamborghini Aventador that lined up at the start line next to the said Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, with its driver likely confident that they can teach the German machine an important lesson on fast takeoffs. However, that wasn’t the case, as when the lights turned green, the executive super sedan took off like a bullet, making the Italian exotic look slow in comparison.
Now, as we already know, it is the Aventador that holds the upper ground here in terms of power, straight-line performance, and fast cornering. And while the latter category is of little importance, the first two are, as the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine is good for 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) in the LP 700-4 version, which is the one depicted on video down below. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is a sub-3-second affair, and top speed is rated at 217 mph (350 kph).
The E 63 S rocks the ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, pumping out 612 ps (603 hp / 450 kW). Despite being much more comfortable and having room for three more than the Aventador, it is definitely no slouch, as it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds. Without any options ticked, it will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph). So, which one came out on top? The answer lies one mouse click away.
