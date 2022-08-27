Very Rare Ferrari Dino 206 GT Up for Grabs

Everyone wants a 246, but few car enthusiasts remember that its predecessor – the 206 – is the first mid-engine road car from the Prancing Horse of Maranello. The 2.0-liter midship also happens to be super collectible. Only 152 units were produced from 1967 through 1969, and one of the surviving cars has been recently listed on Bring a Trailer.
Chassis number 00378 is the 140th model produced. Completed in February 1969, the vehicle was duly shipped to a Milanese dealership by the name of M.G. Crepaldi. Milanese doctor Achille Chiavelli was the original owner. George Goodrich of San Francisco purchased the 206 GT in 1979. The vehicle was then bought by Akira Stevan Patrick of Woodside, California.
A few owners later, chassis number 00378 was shipped to a private museum collection in Bavaria, Germany. The current owner purchased the 206 GT in April 2022 “as a semi-retirement present after our family’s move from San Diego to North Hampton.” The current owner provided Bring a Trailer with an extensive list of service and repair items from 2018 to 2022.
In no particular order, replacements include new tires, brake master cylinder, brake hoses, brake fluid, windshield wiper blades, windshield washer pump, parking lamp bulbs, clutch, pilot bearing, transmission main seal, headlight covers, fuel filter, spark plugs, coolant, and engine oil. Custom-fabricated exhaust shields also need to be mentioned, along with repaired door locks, properly adjusted valve clearances, cleaned fuel tanks, flywheel resurfacing, repaired turn signals and marker lights, repaired brake bias differentiator, repaired wiring harness, as well as rebuilt wiper motors.
Offered with 99,001 kilometers (61,516 miles) on the clock although true mileage isn’t known, the Dino-branded 206 GT flaunts rebuilt carburetors. Included in the sale are a tool kit, a jack, other roadside emergency equipment, a set of owner’s manuals, and a clean New Hampshire title.
Pictured on magnesium alloy Cromodora wheels secured by three-eared knock-offs, this amazing piece of Ferrari history isn’t within the reach of many. The rarity of the 206 GT makes it perennially expensive, and this particular example of the breed is currently going for $250,000 after 14 bids. The Bring a Trailer auction ends on Friday, September 9th, at 8:00 pm.
