Vaydor G35 Works as a Christmas Tree Carrier Just Fine

The owner of a Vaydor G35 went Christmas tree shopping and resorted to using his own car as a means of transportation, winning plenty of thumbs-up online after the pic went viral.



We’ve all been there, having to deal with the problem of finding the right car to drive back home the perfect Christmas tree. For it to be perfect, most of the times, it means it has to be big, so using a pickup truck is preferred.When you’re not the owner of one, you don’t really have that many options. This dude, photographed by reddit user Satnerd76 , chose to forgo the pickup truck option altogether and use his own car instead. Why call a friend if you happen to have a Vaydor G35 and it just happens to have a quite generous rear wing?For starters, a Vaydor G35 is a re-bodied Infiniti G35 coupe , so it’s a kit car. It’s made by Vaydor Bodykits LLC, based out of Pinellas Park, Florida, which first showed it at the 2013 SEMA auto show. So, while it looks like a supercar, it’s an old Infiniti dressed in Sunday’s finest. Now, with natural fir scent.If the Vaydor G35 looks familiar or rings a bell, it’s probably because of the increased media attention it got for being turned into a villain car in the Warner Bros.’ Suicide Squad, aka that movie too few people saw and, of those that did, most hated. Jared Leto’s Joker drove one painted in the character’s favorite purple shade, pimped out to match the tastes of this overwhelmingly eccentric version of the Joker.That said, the Vaydor G35 looks good. A Vaydor G35 with a tree strapped to the wing can turn even more heads, if not for the creative way in which the owner used available resources (when life hands you rear wings, you make Xmas tree carriers, right?), then for the sheer ridiculousness of it.Sure, this is probably not legal, but kudos to the dude for strapping the tree properly to the wing. Kudos too for using a blanket to protect the finish from tree sap. And kudos for solving Christmas-related problems like a boss.