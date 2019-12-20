Swiss Police Confront Stormtroopers Over Illegal Parking, Might Allow Trekkies

So much for Switzerland’s neutrality: a viral video by the Bern Police, meant to bring some good PR to the department while using the Star Wars momentum for it, seems to take sides in the never-ending Star Wars vs. Star Trek debate.
You can see the video in question below. It’s actually cute and funny, and acted in a manner typical for bad commercials to make it instantly memorable – in a so-bad-it’s-good-kind of way. Officers Limacher and Moser with the Bern Police in Bern, Switzerland are out on the job, looking for parking offenders.
As one is enjoying a quick snack and the other is doing some on-site tire measurements to ensure a vehicle is parked by the letter, a ship packed with Stormtroopers parks in front of a government building. The problem is that, as the sign says, spaceships are not allowed to park there Monday through Saturday, from 05.00 to 11.00, and 18.30 to 21.00.
The bigger problem is that the outline of the spaceship on the sign is that of the NCC-1701, aka the most popular and beloved, and the absolute best Starship in the Star Trek universe, USS Enterprise. Which could mean that Switzerland is often visited by Trekkies.
Another hint in that direction is that, in trying to reason with the Stormtroopers, one of the officers makes the Vulcan Salute – the iconic hand gesture made by Spock and the Vulcans, which is usually accompanied by “Live long and prosper.” He wouldn’t have known about it had he not been a Trekkie.
In the end, the 2 officers get the Stormtroopers to leave, but not before writing them a ticket. Darth Vader himself makes an appearance towards the end, carrying Christmas presents for his dear ones but failing to impress the hard-working duo.
“Real police officers were not confronted with the Stormtroopers,” Bern Police Media Office says. “Because they are actors. Because it’s fictional.”
You have to love a PD with a good sense of humor, not afraid to show silliness, while also riding the coattails of the Star Wars frenzy happening right now, with Rise of Skywalker out in theaters. You have to love a PD who loves Star Trek even more.
