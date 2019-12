ATV

For instance, a new rendering showcasing a contraption influenced by the Cybertruck might just be born on a daily basis. However, certain car fans have gone one step further, deciding to brew their own Cybertrucks.The least effort I've seen put into this was probably a piece of paper shaped like a box and placed around some runner's head. The next step was ancovered in a rudimentary body shaped like that of the Tesla pickup truck. But those were low-key attempts, so they can't hold anybody's attention for too long.However, we can't say the same thing about the contraption that brought us here. And that's because the vehicle in question appears to be a miniature version of the Tesla bed-wielder.The machine was spotted doing its stuff in traffic, with the shenanigan taking place over in Russia. Aficionados in that part of the world have a thing for brewing their own rides, and this is as good an example as any.While the first social media post below showcases the DIY Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Moscow, Russia's capital city, the second post takes us inside the shop where the vehicle was put together.Judging by what we can see in the said Instagram posts, it looks like we're dealing with an actual car here, complete with number plates. The vehicle seems to have lost its original body panels, while the Cybertruck cosplay is quite serious - even the angular arches of theare present. Of course, the whole structure still looks small when compared to the real deal.