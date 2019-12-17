4 Automakers Say Technology to Prevent Hot Car Deaths Will Be Built-In by 2025

Aussie Cooks Pork Roast Inside His Datsun Sunny, Eats It

If you’re going to make a point about the dangers of hot cars, you might as well get a nice, tasty dinner for it. All in one. 7 photos



Because some people can only be turned into believers if they see it with their own eyes, Stu had an idea (



And it was delicious. Who needs slow cookers when you have hot cars?



On a serious note, this wasn’t just for fun. Stu monitored the temperature inside the car at all times, and says on his



“Things to note..... it has tinted windows, door & window seals are shot & there is a big rust hole in the roof, which stops the car getting as hot as it potentially could,” Stu writes. “if this was a later model vehicle & painted black the temperature at a guess could climb significantly higher.”



Still, the 10-hour interval and the high temperature were enough to thoroughly cook the meat. Stu ate the roast to prove the point, as you can see in the video available at the bottom of the page.



“My warning is do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute & if you do see kids or dogs in a hot car, DO NOT HESITATE TO SMASH A WINDOW to get them out ASAP,” he says in conclusion to his little experiment. “it is not an offense to do this & you could save a life. Please keep a watch out.”







