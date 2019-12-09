CoPilot Automatic, the Child Car Seat Clip-On That Can Save a Life

Children are still dying in hot cars, with the figures for the year 2019 rising to 52 in the U.S. alone. Automakers have pledged to make sensors factory-built by 2025, but until that happens, there is a middle way.
As American Home Safety Products says, “sensors save lives.” In this particular case, sensors can detect if a child is left behind in a hot car and alert the parent or caregiver. The device is called Car Seat CoPilot Automatic Alert System and consists of a clip-on that attaches to the seatbelt on the regular child car seat.
There’s no additional setup, no complicated installation. You attach the clip-on on the seatbelt and it’s good to go.
The clip-on pairs with a keyfob and transmits signals over radio frequency when it detects a presence in the car seat and the fob moves 10 feet or more away from the vehicle. Because it doesn’t use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cellular data, it’s more reliable than other, similar devices that do because it will work no matter what. You can see it in action in the video below.
“Parents will do anything to keep their children safe from harm, but as we’ve seen in the rising number of incidents, there is a real need for change in the way that parents and caregivers go about protecting their child,” Rick Bond, president and founder of American Home Safety Products, says.
“While it’s not realistic to shelter your children from every harmful event or risk, with the Car Seat CoPilot Automatic Alert System, parents can now take precautionary measures without compromising time or money [while] finding a suitable solution for their families on the go,” Bond adds.
Easy to install and very easy to use, CoPilot Automatic can save a life. It launched earlier this month and retails for $50, a small price to pay for the promise of never being in a situation where you may unwillingly put a child at risk.
There’s no additional setup, no complicated installation. You attach the clip-on on the seatbelt and it’s good to go.
The clip-on pairs with a keyfob and transmits signals over radio frequency when it detects a presence in the car seat and the fob moves 10 feet or more away from the vehicle. Because it doesn’t use Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cellular data, it’s more reliable than other, similar devices that do because it will work no matter what. You can see it in action in the video below.
“Parents will do anything to keep their children safe from harm, but as we’ve seen in the rising number of incidents, there is a real need for change in the way that parents and caregivers go about protecting their child,” Rick Bond, president and founder of American Home Safety Products, says.
“While it’s not realistic to shelter your children from every harmful event or risk, with the Car Seat CoPilot Automatic Alert System, parents can now take precautionary measures without compromising time or money [while] finding a suitable solution for their families on the go,” Bond adds.
Easy to install and very easy to use, CoPilot Automatic can save a life. It launched earlier this month and retails for $50, a small price to pay for the promise of never being in a situation where you may unwillingly put a child at risk.