Ian Roussel Space Junkie 2.0 Is the Tesla Musk Should Make for Mars

If you are still into buying magazines and other forms of printed entertainment, as well as with less mainstream television channels, then you might be familiar with the Space Junkie 2.0. If the opposite applies, here’s a little something to get you up to speed.
There is in America an automotive-oriented television called MAVTV. Somewhere in its schedule, a show titled Full Custom Garage sees custom car builder Ian Roussel work his magic on insane products that may or more often may not be street legal. Such as the Space Junkie 2.0.
The all-metal machine was assembled during the show’s third season, sometime in 2016, and it is now heading for the auction block during the 2020 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Designed as a 1960’s bubble top, the not road-legal car is a sight to behold. The two tiny, bicycle-sized wheels at the front are offset by the large, dragster-style wheels at the rear, the exposed engine makes it look like it’s the face of the Predator after it takes off its mask, and the huge fin on the bubble top make it look like a car straight out of a decades-old science-fiction movie.
The car is fully functional – albeit, again, it is illegal to drive it down the road – and is powered by a 350ci 8-cylinder engine of undisclosed output, linked to a 3-speed automatic transmission.
The design is so out of this world that it literally makes you think it should belong on another world. Somewhere like Mars, for instance, and perhaps powered not by a combustion engine, but by an electric drivetrain.
The two-seater looks fast enough to roam the deserted landscape of the neighboring planet, driven, why not, by Musk himself if he ever decides to make good on his words and move there permanently.
The car sells with no reserve which means it will go to the highest bidder.
