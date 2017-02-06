Vanguard Is Looking For Test Riders. You Can Be One

Remember Vanguard’s incredibly cool Roadster prototype
? The company is poised to bring it into production, and you can be a test-rider during the development phase.
The Vanguard Roadster was unveiled last December at the New York Show, raising the public’s interest through its unique construction, advanced materials, and even 3D printing
.
The first round of testing has begun, aiming to create a production model viable for every day use. The process involves lots of industry specialists and engineers, but the company is also looking for a few average riders to test out its bike and offer feedback.
“I’ve always dreamt of peeking behind the curtains at motorcycle companies, so I thought we’d give this exciting opportunity to three lucky riders who are interested in our endeavor,”
said Francois-Xavier Terny, Vanguard’s CEO. “We’re expecting valuable and honest feedback from these riders so we can deliver on our promise – an exceptional premium motorcycle at a reachable price.”
Using an online contest, Vanguard is offering you, a non-professional rider, the opportunity to become an official prototype test rider for a day. To enter the contest, you simply visit this webpage
, answer the question, complete the form and hit submit.
You will then have to confirm your entry via a link you receive in your email, and you are don. Oh, you can also share the contest, and you can get up to three more entries with each friend who gets convinced to enter.
Built in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the Vanguard Roadster here uses a 1,917 cc V-twin engine, which is so sturdy it also doubles as the motorcycle’s frame, keeping it simple and minimalist.
The power is transmitted to the rear through a shaft drive, while the Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes offer the needed handling characteristics. Another special thing worth noticing is the fuel tank, which can pivot upwards to allow access to the cylinder heads and spark plugs.