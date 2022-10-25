Vanessa Hudgens Drives a Dark Maserati MC20 While on a Coffee Run

Actress Vanessa Hudgens was seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, going out for some coffee. But while her neon outfit attracted a lot of attention, something else caught our eye – her dark ride, a Maserati MC20.
Vanessa went out for coffee in Los Angeles, California, a few days ago, wearing a casual gym outfit while getting behind the wheel of a Maserati MC20. Since she is notorious for her love for Halloween, the dark-painted super sports car seems to fit the profile very well.
From what we can see in the pictures attached below, Vanessa’s two-seater also comes with a dark interior with red stitching on the outlines of the seats and doors. Plus, it comes with matching black wheels and dark blue brake calipers.
The Maserati MC20 comes with an exotic exterior and good performance. It’s put in motion by a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which is good for 621 horsepower or 630 ps at 7,500 revs per minute, and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) between 3,000 and 5,500 rpm, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
With figures like this, the coupe can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
The former High School Musical star has shared her interest in cars several times over the years, whether it’s classics or supercars. She was seen behind the wheel of several models, including a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, an Audi S7, an Audi S5 convertible, a 2021 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder, a Bentley Continental GTC, a Tesla Model S, and a Ferrari 488 Spider. However, it’s her 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 that she calls her “dream car.”
Well, now she seems to have a new one to enjoy and clearly makes quite a good team with this dark Maserati MC20.
