Vancouver Formula E Race Out From This Year's Calendar, Pushed to 2023

After a pretty long absence, Formula E was set to make a return to Canada, the last time racing in Montreal back in 2017. However, the event that was supposed to take place on July 2 was postponed to 2023.
Unfortunately, the race that was set to race around the False Creek area of Vancouver, which held other motorsports races for 14 years (1990-2004), but did not obtain the proper permits to host the event.
We could say it came as a blow because the Formula E race was supposed to be the main attraction of the Canadian Day festival, a weekend dedicated to promoting sustainability across the automotive sector (including motorsport). Plus, a performance by Nickelback is set for that weekend.
"After intensive review with the City of Vancouver, OSS Group has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to postpone Canadian E-Fest until 2023," said a spokesman for the One Stop Strategy Group, the company that organized the event.
"The City of Vancouver fully supports the postponement. Delivery of a world class event is of the utmost importance to the organisation. We will be communicating with ticket holders via APTI our ticket partner to inform their options."
With more than 30,000 tickets sold, the organizers need to find some replacement options to please the visitors. In addition, the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) needs to come up with a solution, because the departure of Vancouver leaves a nearly six-week gap between the Jakarta E-Prix in June and the New York Formula E race. With the Vancouver race set for 2023, it will join Cape Town E-Prix as the new events on the calendar.
In the last E-Prix held in Canada, Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi won the race after starting from pole position, becoming the Formula E world champion at the end of the season. Techeetah - Renault French teammates Jean Eric-Vergne and Stephane Sarrazin finished second and third to complete the podium.
