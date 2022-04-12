Nissan Buys the Most Successful Racing Team in a Series, Does Not Make a Fuss About It

Nissan has acquired a racing team that races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Now, you might be thinking, Nissan is already a part of the Formula E Championship, and you would be correct. So, what's going on? Well, Nissan has acquired the e.dams race team, which was its partner in the all-electric championship.
Nissan had already announced its commitment to the Gen3 era of Formula E back in March 2021, so it was only natural for the Japanese marque to cement its participation in the sport. Naturally, the previous agreement could have continued as it worked until this point, but Nissan decided it wanted full ownership.
Despite this change, the team will remain based in Le Mans, and it will race as planned in Season 8, which is the ongoing season. The next season will bring the third generation of Formula E racing cars, and these will race through the end of Season 12, which will be concluded in 2026. That seems far away right now, but time will pass with its usual velocity, as usual.
Nissan entered the Formula E Championship back in 2018 through a partnership with e.dams. The latter has won three team championships in eight seasons, which makes it the most successful team in the series.
Recently, the Japanese manufacturer announced its Nissan Ambition 2030 plan, and this acquisition is a part of that strategy for full control of its Formula E involvement.
To this day, Nissan is the only Japanese automaker involved in Formula E, and the brand is also the first from the country to have entered the series. In the current season, the team that is now owned entirely by Nissan has Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Gunther on its roster.
Both racing cars deployed by the team are named by production electric vehicles offered by Nissan. Buemi races in the #23 Ariya, while the #22 Nissan Leaf is raced by Maximilian Gunther.
The Japanese marque takes no chances with these names, as it already has sold over 500,000 electric vehicles since it launched the Leaf in 2010, and the brand wants to get maximum awareness and visibility from its participation.
