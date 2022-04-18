U.S. Mechanics Are Warning Drivers To Park in Safe and Well-Lit Areas, Here's Why

Have you recently visited the shop and talked with your auto mechanic? Didn’t he tell you to be careful where you’re leaving your car overnight? Well, if it hasn’t happened yet, the friendly warning will surely come next time.
If you’re driving an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, a hybrid (mHEV), or a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), then you surely noticed the fuel prices increasing a bit. It feels like it’s a trend that began in January 2022 and it doesn’t plan on going out of fashion anytime soon. One can only hope they’ll stop at some point and come back down.
But mechanics are sounding the alarm. They’ve seen lots of cars recently that share a common problem - unwanted attention. This pricing situation, unfortunately, is prompting some people to steal gas. They’re not siphoning it out like you’d imagine them doing it. Thieves are smarter nowadays. They don’t even try to force the filler cap. They drill into the gas tank!
The video down below shows how you can wake up in the morning with no gasoline or diesel for your car. Through a tiny hole, they get every last bit of fuel.
It’s not something you want to experience. Replacing a fuel tank costs somewhere between $1,260 and $1,410 without taxes and fees, so it’s understandable why auto mechanics want you to park carefully overnight.
Given the supply chain issues almost every industry is facing at the moment, you’d also have to wait for a spare part. There are also instances when repairmen can just fill that hole, but this is just a temporary measure. You will eventually have to get a new gas tank.
In light of recent events, some people are even prepared to leave their gas caps unlocked just to not be forced to replace their cars’ gas tanks.
If your area is not well-lit or filled with surveillance cameras, then you should avoid filling up to the brim with fuel. Do it as a precautionary measure until things settle down in the price per gallon department. Put just enough to keep you safe from such wrongdoings.
Paying more for gas or diesel is something the West Coast and Illinois are experiencing far more than the rest of the country. California and Nevada are topping the charts, while Kansas and Missouri are still at $3.6 per gallon ($0.95 per liter). As a fun little fact, people living or visiting the European country of Denmark are paying €2 ($2.1) per liter for gas. It amounts to €7.5 ($8.1) per gallon.
