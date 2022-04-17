Glamping Time! Here's How a Mechanic Does It With a 1968 Aristocrat Lo-Liner

This famous auto mechanic shows how he does glamping with his wife. If you’re looking for some inspiration, then you came to the right place. Here’s how these two are doing road tripping in style.
A 1968 Aristocrat Lo-Liner Canned Ham hooked to a Chevy Silverado SS might not sound like the perfect getaway solution to many people, but Car Wizard proves vintage excursions can still be taken today. All you need is a good car, a nice weekend camper like this one here, and enough money for gas. With today’s prices, you’re going to make some calculations.
The 1968 Aristocrat Lo-Liner Canned Ham weighs around 1,800 lb (816 kg), is 15 ft (4.5 m) long, has enough room for four people, and comes with lots of extras of different specifications. This one has the rear awning window cover, a power cord, the vintage jack stands, a portable water hose, and some old camping supplies that have been preserved. The only repair it needs doing is fixing the propane gas line.
Car Wizard said he got it about ten years ago, and he worked on it to bring it to its former glory. His wife repainted it in the correct colors. The chromatic scheme brings a very good vibe to those that use or watch the camper, and it doesn’t attract too much unwanted attention.
For maximum comfort that's needed when you're glamping (a term used to describe glamorous camping), there is an A/C unit added by the current owners. Originally, it didn’t come with this equipment, but it’ll prove useful in the summer.
The cozy interior screams the 1960s and is a very cool blast from the past. It also has a small fridge, a microwave, a gas stove, a portable toilet, and enough storage space for a small family. It's not a luxurious unit, but it does the job very, very well.
The camper was called the Lo-Liner because it came with lowering wheels that enabled garage parking during the winter.
If you’re looking to relive some moments from your childhood, then this Aristocrat would surely do it for you. It even has a Studebaker radio!
