Learn to Fix Your Car With the Realistic Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Out Now)

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is one of those games that lets you do something that you love, but never done in real life. Getting your hands dirty will be the least of your problems when you are trying to fix your car if you don’t know where each screw goes.
Admittedly, this particular game won’t automatically turn you into a successful car mechanic, it’s still one of the most realistic simulators that offers such a unique experience. With more than 70 cars added to its roster, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 invites players to repair, service, paint, as well as tune and restore their favorite vehicles.
In Car Mechanic Simulator 2021, you step into the role of a car mechanic (duh) and try to work your way up on the ladder. Building a service empire is not an easy task, but the game does offer you all the necessary tools to be successful.
You could take part in auctions and buy cars in various conditions, which you can then fix, tune and/or restore so that they can be sold for a lot more money. It’s a recipe for success, at least on paper.
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 launches alongside two important expansions. The first one adds four licensed Nissan vehicles (Fairlady Z (s30) 1969, Silvia S15 2002, GT-R R35 2008 and 370Z Nismo 2018), while the second includes four electric cars (2006 Atom Renton, 2018 Atom 330, 2013 Autotutto Lavetino, and 2013 Elenti Izi). The bad news is you’ll have to buy them separately for $4 each because they aren’t included with the base game.
In total, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 features more than 4,000 unique car parts, 72 cars and a highly realistic workshop. It's important to mention that the Auction house is a new addition to the franchise, and a nice one indeed.
Currently, Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is only available on PC, but the console version is expected to arrive on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 this week.
