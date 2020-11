U.S. Market 2021 Nissan Frontier Previewed, Looks Tougher Than Outgoing Model

First and foremost, skip the following video from Nissan Mexico to the 11-minute and 45-second mark. Right there on the wall, yeah, that’s the mid-size pickup truck with a free-breathing V6 instead of a four-cylinder turbo diesel. The chassis is a bit different as well, and the same can be said about the design of the grille and front bumper.Flanked by the South American model and Titan, the newcomer is a combination of the two trucks that – dare I say it – looks better than both of them. The signature lighting and sculpted hood add to the visual drama, and zooming in reveals a set of mud-terrain rubber shoes instead of all-season or summer-only tires. Even in this boring shade of silverish gray, the all-new Frontier for the U.S. definitely looks good.The engine compartment is where you’ll find a 3.8-liter mill instead of the 4.0-liter blunderbuss that ran until the 2019 model year. With 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque on tap, it’s a pretty adequate engine for this application by all accounts. Only a torque-converter automatic is offered at the time of writing, now featuring nine forward ratios instead of five. Nissan doesn’t offer a stick shift in the 2020 model , and a manual is not planned because the take-up rate would be abysmal.Nissan still hasn’t confirmed when the Frontier for North America will be revealed to the public, but given the introduction of the South American/global truck, the V6-engined pickup may be unleashed in a matter of weeks or months. We do know that it’s going on sale early next year, and as a result, the waiting game will be over soon.