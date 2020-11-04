2021 Nissan Maxima Pricing Announced, 40th Anniversary Package Costs $2,125

Introduced four decades ago, the Maxima enters the 2021 model year with more standard features than ever before. The large sedan with V6 power is available in three grades, starting with the SV at $36,990 excluding the $925 destination charge.
This version is equipped with Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, heated front seats and leather for all of them, as well as Door to Door Navigation with Premium Traffic. Instead of a torque-converter automatic, Nissan continues to offer a JATCO continuously variable transmission with a pretty dreadful reliability record.
The SR slots right in the middle of the range at $42,150 excluding freight, and it adds paddle shifters to a CVT that doesn’t even feature gears as a torque-converter automatic does. This version further sweetens the deal with 19-inch wheels, retuned dampers, stiffer springs, a larger stabilizer bar, memory for the driver’s seat and side mirrors, and Premium Ascot leather plus Alcantara inserts for the steering wheel.
At the very top of the spectrum, the Platinum grade boasts machine-finished wheels, speed-sensing intermittent windshield wipers, diamond-quilted inserts for the seats, Satin Birdseye Maple Wood interior trim, and NissanConnect Services. The latter include SiriusXM radio and trial access to the Select and Premium Plus packages.
New for 2021, the 40th Anniversary Edition is available on top of the fully-equipped Platinum for $2,125 plus $42,220. The limited-run package spruces things up with a black roof, Ruby Slate Gray Pearl paintwork, black badging and exhaust finishers, red semi-aniline leather upholstery with anniversary embossing, contrast stitching, Satin Dark Chrome faceted finishers, heated rear seats, and white faces for the speedometer and tachometer that hark back to past generations of the Nissan Maxima.
Under the hood, a 3.5-liter V6 relies on natural aspiration to deliver 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. The bigger brother of the Altima features aluminum for the block and head, sequential multi-port injection, and double-tipped iridium spark plugs. In combination with the CVT mentioned earlier, the Maxima delivers up to 24 miles to the gallon (9.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle.
