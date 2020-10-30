2022 Nissan Pathfinder Is Practical High-Tech SUV in Realistic Rendering

Nissan wanted to put itself back on its feet this year with a fresh lineup of cars, all starring new designs and features. It started with the Rogue and pretty soon we should be gazing down the grille of a 2022 Pathfinder as well.
We're not really sure what model year to say this is, as some of the debuts set for this year have been delayed. But the SUV should be available towards the middle of next year, so we'll call it a 2022 Pathfinder just to be sure.
The Pathfinder prototype was last spotted by our spies in July. Because other, more interesting debuts had priority, the Russian website Kolesa's graphic artist only now got round to rendering a 2022 Pathfinder. Their two photos are so realistic you'd think these are press photos. But at the same time, it doesn't look that different from a Rogue, at least from the front.
There, we see the same strong combination of U-shaped grille and LED lights. Compared to the aging current model, the profile of the SUV looks way more sculpted and has gained rugged cladding around the wheel arches. Both these elements are taken from the smaller Rogue since the prototype was very heavily obscured.
If these spyshots are to be believed, the new mid-range Nissan SUV will sport much slimmer taillights connected in the middle by a strip of chrome. Meanwhile, the bumper is mostly black plastic with a fake chrome insert.
If the Pathfinder shares its engines with other Nissans, the most likely powertrain at launch is a 3.5-liter V6 officially rated at about 300 hp and 260 hp and 261 lb-ft, just like in the Maxima mid-size sedan. Two other possible powertrains are the 2.0-liter turbo from the Infiniti QX50 and the 2.5-liter hybrid drive needed to compete with the Toyota Venza.
