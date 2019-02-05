2019 Nissan Pathfinder Tweaked with the Rock Creek Package

autoevolution

Getting ready for a spring filled with outdoor adventures, Nissan announced this week the launch of a special package for the 2019 Pathfinder.
Called the Rock Creek Edition, the package includes both exterior and interior enhancements and will be priced at $995, $1,315 less than all of its components taken separately. Rock Creek will be made available for the Pathfinder SV and SL variants, be it 2- or all-wheel drive.

At the exterior, Rock Creek translates into the extensive use of various shades of black. The color has been sprayed on the 18-inch wheels with 255/60R18 all-season tires, the mesh grille, roof rails, door handles, rearview mirrors, front and rear fascias, license plate finisher and much more.

Inside, the black fades into two-tone seating surfaces and badging, high contrast stitching on seats, door, console lid, and steering wheel and premium metallic interior trim.

The Rock Creek package has been designed to be complemented by additional offerings when it comes to infotainment and driver assistance systems.

For some extra money, Nissan offers this spring two more packages: the SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package and SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package.

The former adds, for an extra $980, NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, SiriusXM Traffic, heated cloth front seats, heated steering wheel and heated outside rearview mirrors. The latter costs $2,110 and tops the SV with a Bose 13-speaker audio system and a power panorama moonroof.

“The Rock Creek Edition name was chosen to connect to Pathfinder’s family outdoor adventure-minded target customers,” said about how Nissan came to choose the name Scott Shirley, Nissan vice president of marketing operations.

“By offering the Rock Creek Package on a range of grades, drivetrains, and colors, buyers are able to customize their Pathfinders to their precise tastes.”

Both Pathfinder variants chosen to go with the Rock Creek package are equipped with the same 3.5-liter engine that develops 284-horsepower. They also get a standard trailer tow hitch, harness and splash guards.
