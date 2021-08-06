U.S. Fleet-Wide Average Fuel Economy to Reach 52 MPG by 2026

The United States of America has a thing for V8s just as the Old Continent has a thing for pint-sized econoboxes. Cadillac is responsible for taking the V8 into mass production in 1914, but the flathead V8 launched by the Blue Oval in the early ‘30s brought this engine layout to the masses.
Although the pushrod and double-overhead V8 engines aren’t going anywhere, U.S. automakers will have to limit availability or phase out powerplants altogether. Set up by Richard Nixon, the Environmental Protection Agency and Joe Biden administration have proposed new fuel economy and emissions standards that include a fleet-wide average fuel economy of 52 miles to the gallon (4.5 liters per 100 kilometers) by 2026.
Take a moment, breathe in, exhale, now glance over the main picture. That’s called a TRX, and you can expect up to 12 miles per gallon (19.6 liters per 100 kilometers) from it on the combined testing cycle. The most efficient Ram 1500 for the 2021 model year is the rear-wheel-drive EcoDiesel V6 that averages 26 miles to the gallon (9 liters for every 100 kilometers), which is exactly half the proposed fleet-wide target mentioned earlier.
It’s hardly surprising that all three Detroit-based automakers have pledged billions over billions in electric-vehicle research and development because they would otherwise have to spend truckloads of dollars on penalties. Given this development, Ford has the biggest advantage over General Motors and Stellantis because of the recently introduced F-150 Lightning.
An electric pickup developed for volume rather than bragging rights, the dual-motor Lightning will be joined by all-electric versions of the Silverado, Sierra, the GMC Hummer EV pickup, as well as the Ram 1500 EV. A mid-size Ram is looming on the horizon as well, most likely the Dakota, and chances are that it’s going to employ the STLA Frame platform of the half-ton workhorse.
On that note, are you prepared to bid farewell to insanely powerful engines such as the 6.2-liter HEMI V8 supercharged Hellcat of the Ram 1500 TRX?
