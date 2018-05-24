Updated Mazda Atenza Launched in Japan With 190 HP 2.2L Diesel

DOHC

HP

4WD

Three updates were made to the Atenza since its debut back in November 2012. However, this refresh is the most comprehensive. The focal point of the improvements is the new front end, with a fuller wing-shaped insert around the grille that connects to headlights. These have also received an updated signature.The engine range for Japan reflects that of the global Mazda6 models. Available only on the base two trim levels, the less powerful unit is 2-liter 4-cylinderSkyactiv-G with a 6-speed auto sending 165to the front wheels.The range has been joined by a new 2.2-liter twin-turbo diesel engine rated at 190 HP and 450 Nm instead of the previous 175 HP and 520 Nm. Lastly, there's a 2.5-liter Skyctiv-G unit producing 190 HP and 252 Nm. Both of these are available with manual gearboxes and asystem for all-weather grip.Also, by adopting a new PCM (Powertrain Control Module) that can perform more accurate fuel injection control, particulate matter in the exhaust gas can be reduced. They've adopted things like cylinder deactivation for the 2.5L, but the i-Eloop is gone and there's no turbo version like in North America.The sedan model continues to be a little bit bigger, thanks to its 2,830mm wheelbase compared to 2,750mm for the wagon. Although crossovers are booming, Mazda it sells about 150,000 sedans all over the world, thanks in part to localized production in China and Russia.Other improvements include Nappa leather interiors, fresh colors made by the Takumi craftsmen and an infotainment screen that's grown from 7 to 8 inches. Still no Android Auto, though. Both the front and the rear seats have been redesigned as well.